PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $244.50

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 244.50 ($3.34) and last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.47), with a volume of 185069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.82).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.64) to GBX 580 ($7.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £738.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.

In other PureTech Health news, insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £72,500 ($98,922.09).

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

