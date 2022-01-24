Pyrk (PYRK) Hits Market Cap of $29,863.66

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Pyrk has a total market cap of $29,863.66 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002200 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

