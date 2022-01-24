Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Issued By Capital One Financial

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTRA. US Capital Advisors raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of CTRA opened at $19.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.83%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

