Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $209.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.09. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

