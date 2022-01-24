Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wynn Resorts, Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,481 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

