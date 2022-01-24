Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of WH stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

