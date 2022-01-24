Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

BYD opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

