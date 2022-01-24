Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Cut by National Bank Financial

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.89.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$30.90 on Monday. CAE has a 52 week low of C$27.72 and a 52 week high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 69.91.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.