Qcash (QC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.61 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $66.61 million and $114.27 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00050992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.43 or 0.06913235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,715.98 or 0.99987781 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.