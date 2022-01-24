QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

QNTQY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of QNTQY opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

