Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 1,874 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,150,781 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $303.17 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.84 and its 200-day moving average is $343.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

