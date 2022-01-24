Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $126.91 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $244.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

