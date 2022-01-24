Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $349.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.