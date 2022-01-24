Qtron Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.09.

PDD opened at $62.41 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of -780.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

