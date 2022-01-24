Qtron Investments LLC Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,070 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL stock opened at $55.57 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

