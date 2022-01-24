Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down to $28.89

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $26.13. Quanterix shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 1,065 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $995.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $75,915.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,737 shares of company stock worth $1,318,930. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 626,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Quanterix by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after buying an additional 170,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Quanterix by 1,156.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.