QuickSwap Trading 39% Lower This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $163.78 or 0.00476651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 39% lower against the dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $53.57 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.46 or 0.06503092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,217.34 or 0.99584811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006581 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

