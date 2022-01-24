Qwertycoin (QWC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $101.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $481,132.77 and approximately $101.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

