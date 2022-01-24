Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $28.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 72,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,386. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 183,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

