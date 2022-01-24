Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 11,642 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 146.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of FSLY opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,505. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

