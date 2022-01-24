Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,290 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 61,762 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.30 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

