Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $814,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $44.35 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

