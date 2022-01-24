Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 458,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60,892 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD opened at $254.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.63 and a 200 day moving average of $247.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

