Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $289.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.20 and a 200 day moving average of $324.40. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

