Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.89 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.