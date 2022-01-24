Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,024 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 685,203 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

AKRO opened at $19.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $695.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $70,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $937,710. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

