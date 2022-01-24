Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 291.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 897,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 533,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

