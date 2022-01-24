Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 291.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 897,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 533,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.