Raymond James & Associates Has $628,000 Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 109,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 26.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,145,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 238,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $831.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

AINV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

