Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,072 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Insmed were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 46,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,292,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,556 shares of company stock worth $5,055,624. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.