Raymond James Cuts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $42.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $44.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE:BEP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,299,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 244,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 555,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.