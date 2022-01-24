Raymond James Cuts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,697 shares of company stock worth $1,320,777. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

