Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair began coverage on Velo3D in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VLD opened at $5.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Velo3D Inc has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Velo3D Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.