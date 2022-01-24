Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $134,000 Stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 10.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Luna Innovations by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.30. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $218.98 million, a P/E ratio of -685.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

