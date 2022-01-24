Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,009 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

SILJ opened at $12.33 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

