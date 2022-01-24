Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,915 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 95,950 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $415,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $2.15 on Monday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $621.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.