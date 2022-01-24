Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,058 Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vinco Ventures were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 102.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 124.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

Vinco Ventures Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

