Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,115 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $1,425,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $4.80 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -1.51.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

