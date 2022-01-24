Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPUH. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $15,989,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 658,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 547,289 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPUH opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

