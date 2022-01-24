Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RELX. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 11.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

