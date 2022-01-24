Relx (NYSE:RELX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on RELX. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Shares of RELX opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
