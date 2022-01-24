Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $439.42 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00006112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $439.42 million and approximately $37.10 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,781,168 coins and its circulating supply is 199,138,294 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

