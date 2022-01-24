Renishaw (LON:RSW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4,298.00

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,298 ($58.64) and last traded at GBX 4,314 ($58.86), with a volume of 32897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,452 ($60.74).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,695 ($64.06) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Renishaw to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,800 ($79.14) to GBX 4,400 ($60.04) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($90.05) price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,734.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,956.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.