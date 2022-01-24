Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $716.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. 990,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 160.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 110.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 95.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 31.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 33.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

