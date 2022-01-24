Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,937,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen stock opened at $183.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

