Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $331.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.