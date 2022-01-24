Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 40 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 38 ($0.52) to GBX 40 ($0.55) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RSG opened at GBX 18.65 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £205.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.05 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42.52 ($0.58).

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.