Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 40 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 38 ($0.52) to GBX 40 ($0.55) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:RSG opened at GBX 18.65 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £205.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.05 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42.52 ($0.58).
Resolute Mining Company Profile
