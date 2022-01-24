Reviewing Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Esports Technologies and Endeavor Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Endeavor Group 0 4 8 0 2.67

Endeavor Group has a consensus price target of 35.42, indicating a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esports Technologies and Endeavor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $160,000.00 969.90 -$15.20 million N/A N/A Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 6.40 -$654.93 million N/A N/A

Esports Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavor Group.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Endeavor Group -7.83% 5.56% 0.82%

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Esports Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.