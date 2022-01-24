Reviewing Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) & Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Nyxoah alerts:

This table compares Nyxoah and Cardiovascular Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $80,000.00 6,503.89 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems $258.97 million 2.83 -$13.42 million ($0.51) -35.43

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems -7.77% -7.40% -5.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nyxoah and Cardiovascular Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cardiovascular Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57

Nyxoah presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.34%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 140.18%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.