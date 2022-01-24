Rip Road Capital Partners LP Has $18.34 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Rip Road Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,710 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises about 5.4% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Chewy worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 28,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,902.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

