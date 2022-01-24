River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,642 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Univar Solutions worth $38,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,038. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

