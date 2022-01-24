River Road Asset Management LLC Has $64.06 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,933,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,570 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of HollyFrontier worth $64,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 417,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

